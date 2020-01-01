Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 27 December 2019

In the week ending 27 December 2019 gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) increased by EUR 1 million owing to transactions in gold by two Eurosystem central banks.

The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) rose by EUR 0.8 billion to EUR 305.6 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) increased by EUR 24.9 billion to EUR 396.7 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) decreased by EUR 19.9 billion to EUR 3,144.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 27 December 2019 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 1.8 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.9 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 264.1 billion – – Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 28.7 billion – -EUR 0.2 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 184.8 billion +EUR 0.0 billion – Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,109.1 billion +EUR 0.0 billion – Securities Markets Programme EUR 47.8 billion – –

