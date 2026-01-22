The British Ambassador visits Debrecen

His Excellency Justin McKenzie Smith, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, paid a courtesy visit to Debrecen, the Mikepércsi Mothers for the Environment Association (MIAKÖ) reported on their Facebook page.

According to the civil organization, it was an honor that the ambassador was interested in MIAKÖ’s work. During the meeting, particular attention was given to issues related to the battery industry, especially its local environmental, social, and health impacts.

As part of the visit, the ambassador was shown both the operational and under-construction battery factories in the southern industrial park. The tour was led by Éva Kozma, representing MIAKÖ, allowing the ambassador to gain firsthand insight into the background of civil observations and local residents’ experiences.

The association also presented their “Anyádmér” program, which monitors environmental impacts and involves the local community in the process.

According to MIAKÖ, the visit demonstrates that the voices of local communities can be heard internationally, economic interests cannot be separated from environmental responsibility, and issues related to the battery industry are a concern not only locally but also globally.

The organization emphasized that they will continue to monitor, document, and represent the interests of local residents and people living in Hungary.

The British ambassador also met with László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen. According to the mayor, the discussion covered topics including the economy, education, culture, and sports.

“Following his appointment, the ambassador chose Debrecen as the first stop for his visits to the countryside. This reflects the traditionally good relationship between our city and the UK Embassy in Budapest, showing that we can trust in its continuation,” Papp wrote.