Zoo Debrecen closes the year with outstanding professional achievements and a decade-high Record in visitor numbers

This year, Zoo Debrecen, the country’s first zoo and botanical garden outside the capital and the only classic amusement park in Hungary celebrates the 30th anniversary of its full membership in the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA). It has also achieved a decade-high record of over 197,000 visitors in 2024.

Throughout the year, the park shared numerous milestones, including the arrival and birth of new residents. First-time species now on display include alpacas, blue-tongued skinks, Honduran milk snakes, African giant millipedes, and rare bird species like the regal blue tarantula. During the Terrarium and Aquarium Weekend, a critically endangered Decker’s cichlid aquarium was unveiled, alongside the renovation and expansion of several exhibits.

Notable pairings and breeding successes included golden-handed tamarins, Valais blacknose sheep, capybaras, striped grass mice, rheas, blue-throated macaws, collared lizards, and yellow-banded poison dart frogs. Many species delighted visitors and caretakers with healthy offspring, such as ring-tailed lemurs, llamas, greater kudu, South African porcupines, gyimesi cigája sheep, Egyptian fruit bats, and emus. The zoo also achieved a world rarity by successfully hatching Mindanao monitor lizards.

Zoo Debrecen now actively participates in 40 Species Survival Programs (an increase of 30% in the past three years). The new Zookuckó education and environmental sensitivity center serves as a home to 20 new species and showcases EAZA’s VIETnastic campaign. Enhancements in landscaping and botanical collection development—featuring Hungary’s richest bougainvillea collection—have further elevated the park’s aesthetic environment.

As a sustainability ambassador, the zoo made significant strides in energy efficiency. Its newly installed solar park supplies a quarter of its annual electricity needs, while new water circulation systems were implemented in the Great Forest’s “Green Oasis.”

The amusement park also had a successful season, introducing revamped rides with updated mechanics and visuals. The park hosted an unprecedented number of events, including the debut of Fantasy Day and Asia Days, as well as the regionally unique Garden of Lights, featuring a light exhibition that brings the story of Pinocchio to life, open until March 2.

For the first time, a Winter Wonderland event was held following the popular Halloween celebration. Looking ahead to 2025, the amusement park will commemorate its 65th anniversary with new attractions and experiences.

For those who wish to enjoy the park year-round, the Walking Pass, valid for 365 days of zoo access, remains available. Until March 15, the Experience Pass—offering unlimited use of amusement rides—and the VIP Pass, which includes entry to all events without restrictions or waiting, are available at unchanged prices.

(Zoo Debrecen)