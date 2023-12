From January 1, 2024, adult dental care will be available at a new location in Debrecen, at Pósa u. 1 in the DAEFI building, where patients are received under the most modern conditions.

Diána Széles, deputy mayor of Debrecen, shared the information on her Facebook page. On weekends and holidays, the dentist’s office is waiting for those who require care at the new location from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

(Debreceni Nap)

Photo: Facebook/drzzelesdiana