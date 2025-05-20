DKV will also be present at Debrecen Drive

On May 24–25, 2025, Debrecen’s most high-profile vehicle show, Debrecen Drive, will once again take place in the Big Forest. And where there’s Debrecen Drive, you can be sure to find DKV among the exhibitors. This year, the company is once again bringing its vehicles and interactive games to the automotive showcase.

DKV Zrt. has been a key participant of both the Debrecen Drive and Mini Drive events for several years now. As the operator of Debrecen’s public transport system, the company uses its own programs to promote safe travel. Thanks to the high attendance, the event offers an excellent opportunity each year to spread awareness about their educational initiatives.

This year, the spotlight will be on the 40th anniversary of the trolleybus service in Debrecen. The red ZiU trolleys first appeared on the streets of the city in 1985, and 20 years later, they were replaced by Solaris trolleys in Debrecen’s official colors. In honor of the anniversary, on May 24 and 25, visitors to the event can look forward to themed games and activities centered around the history of the iconic “pole cars.”

Another exciting update is that the mini Green Bus, which regularly competes in the Mini Drive races, will be temporarily retired in 2025. In its place, a brand-new, bright red race trolley modeled after the classic ZiU design will take to the track.

In recent years, visitors have had the chance to try out DKV’s various escape room-style vehicles. Mystery lovers have already tested their wits in escape trams and several different escape buses. This year, in celebration of the trolleybus anniversary, a brand-new escape trolley will be featured at the event.

On Sunday, May 25, a special surprise awaits the youngest guests for Children’s Day. The beloved Cat Tram will once again roll out, and the newly refurbished MAZ trolleybus will also be launched, adding a burst of color and joy to the festivities for kids.