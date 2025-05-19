Summer movie nights under the stars in downtown Debrecen – Open-air screenings at MODEM

Looking for something fun and cultural to do this summer in Debrecen? Whether you’re here for a semester or the full academic year, the Belvárosi Kertmozi (Downtown Garden Cinema) offers a unique way to enjoy timeless movies, Hungarian culture, and warm summer nights in the heart of the city.

Organized by MODEM, Apolló Cinema, and Főnix Debrecen, the event brings together classic films, art exhibitions, and live music — all set in the beautiful inner garden of MODEM, Debrecen’s center for modern and contemporary art.

Here’s what to expect and mark on your calendar:

Movie schedule & highlights

Location:

MODEM Modern and Contemporary Art Center – Inner Garden

(Rainy day venue: Apolló Cinema or Kölcsey Center, depending on the event)

May 30 | 21:00 – Eat, Pray, Love

Language: Hungarian with English subtitles

Genre: Romantic drama

Duration: 140 minutes

Age rating: 12+

Ticket: 2,500 HUF

Buy Tickets

July 11 | 20:00 – Exhibition Tour + Romeo and Juliet

20:00 – Guided tour: Szipál 101 – Light-Life-Legacy photography exhibition

21:00 – Romeo and Juliet (1968 version)

Language: Hungarian with English subtitles

Duration: 138 minutes

Age rating: 12+

Ticket: 2,500 HUF

Buy Tickets

August 8 | 20:00 – Actress-led Tour + How Could I Live Without You? + Retro Party

20:00 – Guided tour with actress Franciska Törőcsik at the Hanyas vagy? exhibition

21:00 – Hungarian musical comedy (Hungarian language only)

23:00 – Retro party with DJ Sunny

Film + party ticket: 3,500 HUF

Full program ticket: 5,000 HUF

Buy Tickets

August 29 | 21:00 – Elvis + Concert Party

Language: English with Hungarian subtitles

Genre: Biographical musical drama

Duration: 159 minutes

23:30 – Live Elvis tribute concert & party with Gábor Szilágyi

Ticket: 3,500 HUF

Buy Tickets

Ticket info

Tickets are available online at modemart.jegy.hu or in person at the MODEM ticket desk. Doors open 30 minutes before each program begins.

Please note: By attending, you agree that photos and videos may be taken for promotional use by MODEM.

Why you’ll love it as a student

Enjoy films in both English and Hungarian (many with subtitles).

Experience Hungarian art, film, and music in one evening.

The open-air garden setting offers a cozy, social vibe—perfect for making memories with classmates or new friends.

So grab a blanket, invite your roommates, and spend an unforgettable summer night at MODEM’s Downtown Garden Cinema!

Facebook event.