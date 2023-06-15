Literature Night 2023 in Debrecen

The Night of Literature is a cultural event where the city and world of literature meet in a groundbreaking style with the help of participating theaters: for three evenings, actors read excerpts from the works of 27 authors from 27 countries in the open air, in special places not necessarily connected to literature.

In Debrecen, for the fourth year now, literary readings have been hosted in cozy downtown locations.

On three consecutive evenings, the audience can taste the diverse flavors of world literature served by the actors of the Csokonai Theater in Debrecen.

Check out their web page for more details

The entrance is free!

At each location, an excerpt of an author’s work will be played every half hour between 19.00 and 21.15, a total of 5 times.

Each location offers a taste of the literature of different countries on different days.

Everyone can put together the route of their literary wanderings for the day themselves, we provide a printed map for this purpose.

More information at the event’s Facebook page.

