Spanish Film Days at the Apollo Cinema

The Spanish Film Days will be held in Debrecen between July 3rd and July 5th, organized by the Apollo Cinema and ALL-IN Debrecen.

The films are shown in the original Spanish language with Hungarian subtitles.

Alcarrás

July 3, 2023 (Monday) 18:00

Registration here.

Film club program after the screening! After the film, an interactive discussion with Dr. Anna Kata Váró, film esthetician and university lecturer, about the film and Spanish film culture.

Stories Not to Be Told (Historias para no contar)

July 4, 2023 (Tuesday) 18:00

Registration here.

Parallel Mothers (Madres paralelas)

July 5, 2023 (Wednesday) 18:00 Parallel mothers

Registration here.

More information at the events Facebook Fage.