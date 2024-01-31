After Chicago, the treasures of the Déri Museum can be seen in Canada

Valuable pieces from the Déri Museum’s collection were featured in the large-scale international exhibition that opened last year in the Field Museum in Chicago under the title “The First Kings of Europe”.

The exhibition selected from the outstanding archaeological findings of the Northern region of the Balkan Peninsula and the Carpathian Basin provided a specific overview from the Neolithic to the Late Iron Age, covering about 7,500 years.

One of the most spectacular and significant groups of objects is the so-called collection consisting of the most precious Bronze Age objects of the Déri Museum, the 12 bronze axes and one of the continent’s first bronze swords. bronze hoard from Hajdúsámson. The latter was also visible on the northern facade molino of the Field Museum.

The exhibition awaited visitors in Chicago from March 31, 2023, to January 28, 2024. The Samson bronze vessel treasure is currently waiting to be packed in the Field Museum’s warehouse, but it has not yet returned home.

From April 5 of this year until January 2025, the valuable objects of the Déri Museum will be on display at the exhibition of the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Canada.

(Debreceni Nap)