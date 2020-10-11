Locals of Debrecen Can Request Bags to Collect Foliage

This year, due to the coronavirus epidemic, we are delivering bags to collect foliage to the citizens of Debrecen who have registered by filling in an online claim form, in a unique way, respecting all the epidemiological measures taken – pointed out Vice Mayor Ákos Balázs at the press conference held on the topic in September 2020.

It was more than ten years ago that the Fidesz-KDNP faction initiated that the city should provide bags to collect foliage for the citizens of Debrecen for free. The initiative has remained undiminished ever since. This year we are delivering 200 thousand bags, which is three times as many as the 70 thousand of last year, to those people who have a permanent address in Debrecen – started the press event Viktor Papp, Faction Leader.

