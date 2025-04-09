Major schedule changes affect Debrecen tram, trolleybus and bus lines

DKV Zrt. has announced that, based on feedback from residents, it will change the departure times and schedules of several routes starting April 7, 2025. A regular interval schedule has been introduced to improve transportation in the southern parts of the city. The terminus of bus line J1 will be moved to Felsőjózsai Street, establishing a direct connection between Alsó- and Felsőjózsa.

CHANGES AFFECTING THE SOUTHERN DISTRICTS

By harmonizing the schedules of routes 14, 14Y, 44, 47, 47Y, and Airport 1, service in the southern area of Debrecen will significantly improve. Buses will operate with regular intervals. Additionally, many departure times will be modified.

44 – On holidays and weekends, a bus will depart from Nagyállomás at 04:52.

47, 47Y – Most buses currently operating on route 47 will now run as 47Y. This change will significantly improve access to Epreskerti Primary School.

New Bus Stop in the South

A new stop called Jász utca will be established across from Epreskert Street 39, in the direction of Gázvezeték Street. This will shorten walking distances and improve local service.

Name Change

The Repülőtér bejáróút stop at the intersection of Mikepércsi Road and Kazár Street will be renamed Kazár utca.

CHANGES AFFECTING THE JÓZSA DISTRICT

At the request of residents, the J1 bus route will be extended to the Felsőjózsai utca stop. This ensures public transport between Alsójózsa and Felsőjózsa.

New J1 Route:

Felsőjózsai utca – Gönczy Pál utca – Szentgyörgyfalvi út – Route 35 – Szordasi út – Meszesi utca – Templom utca – Alsójózsai utca – Nagyszentgyörgy utca – Tokaji utca – Bocskai István út – Szentgyörgyfalvi utca – Sillye Gábor utca – Felsőjózsai utca

CHANGES AFFECTING THE BÁNKI DISTRICT

During school terms on working days, the 30H bus departing from Bánk at 06:41 will now leave at 06:31 toward the Ice Rink.

On working days, the 30A bus from Borzán Gáspár Street at 07:04 will now depart at 07:10.

On holidays between 07:00 and 13:00, the departure times of 30A buses from Borzán Gáspár Street will change, providing more regular intervals along Vágóhíd Street.

The 49 bus from Bánk at 06:31 will now depart at 06:41 toward Nagyállomás on school days.

ADDITIONAL DEPARTURE TIME AND TRAVEL TIME CHANGES

15, 15Y – A new 15Y bus will depart from Doberdó Street at 21:31 to Bayk András Street. Other departure times on the Széna tér – Bayk András Street route will also change.

18, 18Y – Departure times will be adjusted for more consistent intervals.

23 – Based on passenger feedback, the 20:40 bus from Doberdó Street will now leave at 20:05.

33E – Buses will run daily at 04:05 from Segner tér and at 23:10 from Nagymacs.

37, 37A – On weekdays, buses departing from Nagyállomás at 09:25, 19:30, and 21:00, and on holidays at 18:45, will now run as line 37 to Haláp. This improves public transport access to Haláp.

DKV will also implement minor timetable and travel time corrections on tram line 1, trolleybus lines 3, 3A, and 4, and bus lines 11, 12, 13, 14, 14Y, 17, 17A, 22, 22Y, 24, 24Y, 25, 125, 25Y, 125Y, 34, 34A, 35, 35A, 35Y, 35YA, 36, 36A, and 48.

Real-time schedules are available on menetrend.app or via the TransIT DKV mobile application.

SCHEDULES:

TRAM: 1

TROLLEYBUS: 3,3A, 4

BUS: 11, 12, 13, 14,14Y, 15,15Y, 17,17A, 18, 18Y, 22,22Y, 23, 24,24Y, 25,125, 25Y,125Y, 30,30A, 33,33E, 34,34A, 35,35A, 35Y,35YA, 36,36A, 37,37A, 44, 47,47Y, 48, 49, Airport 1, J1