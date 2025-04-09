WTS Klient opens office in Debrecen

On April 1, 2025, WTS Klient opened its new office in Debrecen. The company, which provides complex services covering all areas of business consulting, significantly expanded its market presence in 2024 through major acquisitions and is currently listed among the TOP Hungarian accounting and tax advisory firms on the BBJ ranking.

The opening of the Debrecen office is a major milestone for the Budapest-based WTS Klient, as it further strengthens its presence in Hungary and makes its services directly available in the eastern Hungary region. At the office’s opening event, Zoltán Lambert, Managing Partner of WTS Klient, stated:

“With the opening of our Debrecen office, we are not only creating new jobs but also offering our complex and innovative business services locally, from a single source. Our goal is to use our more than 25 years of domestic and international experience to quickly and efficiently support businesses in Debrecen and the surrounding area in tackling economic challenges and seizing growth opportunities. We also aim to strengthen our already good relationship with the University of Debrecen.”

In his welcome speech, Dr. Lajos Barcsa, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, said:

“The opening of WTS Klient’s office in Debrecen is a significant step forward for the city. Debrecen has already been attractive to manufacturing companies, especially in the automotive, machinery, and logistics sectors. With WTS Klient, the city welcomes a service provider that supports the operational needs of these companies—further enhancing Debrecen’s economic position and appeal to future investors.”

To mark the opening of the Debrecen office, a professional roundtable discussion was held, focusing on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on business consulting and executive decision-making.

Gábor Jankó, Business Unit Managing Partner at WTS Klient, highlighted that AI helps in data analysis, strategic planning, and many other areas—it can automate accounting tasks and improve risk management. However, he emphasized that in the consulting industry, true added value still lies in human intelligence.

Szabolcs Szeles, Senior Partner at WTS Klient, stressed that the AI solutions used by WTS Klient do not replace professionals but enhance efficiency and support human decision-making.

“Our company uses several AI-supported closed systems that learn from controlled materials and do not leak confidential information. We also work with our own internal development team, allowing us to offer customized solutions to clients,” he added.

Anton Kovach, founder of ShiwaForce.com Inc. and AI strategic advisor, stated that Hungarian companies should now focus on technological innovation and the widespread adoption of AI-based solutions. AI technologies can help address labor shortages, improve efficiency, and support—though not replace—human decision-making. Participants agreed that a company that is “not AI-friendly” could lose 20–30% of its maximum potential profit annually.

According to Tamás Koltai, online marketing expert, the ongoing “AI revolution” in e-commerce and marketing allows for more creative and less regulated solutions, which drives rapid growth. However, he emphasized the importance of minimizing risks and ensuring responsible use of the technology before implementing any AI solution.

The Debrecen office of WTS Klient is led by Gábor Jankó, and in the increasingly dynamic investment environment of eastern Hungary, WTS Legal, the company’s legal partner, supports clients with legal advisory services.

Main picture: from left to right – Gábor Jankó, Szabolcs Szeles, Anton Kovach, and Tamás Koltai.