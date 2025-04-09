Visitation ban lifted at the Clinical Center in Debrecen

Starting Wednesday, April 9, patients can once again be visited at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The government office lifted the visitation ban because the number of people seeking medical attention for flu-like symptoms and acute respiratory illnesses has been steadily decreasing in the county. However, wearing a mask remains mandatory across all three campuses of the Clinical Center: Nagyerdei, Kenézy Gyula, and Gróf Tisza István.

On January 31, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office imposed a full visitation ban in all patient care units of the Clinical Center’s Nagyerdei, Kenézy Gyula, and Gróf Tisza István campuses as a preventive epidemiological measure due to a surge in upper respiratory infections.

According to respiratory monitoring data, fewer and fewer people are now visiting doctors with flu-like symptoms and acute respiratory infections in Hajdú-Bihar County. As a result, the government office decided to lift the visitation ban. The full ban ended on Wednesday, April 9, across all patient care units of the Clinical Center.

However, the use of face masks covering the nose and mouth remains mandatory on all three campuses. The Clinical Center’s management kindly asks for patience and understanding from patients and their relatives.

(unideb.hu)