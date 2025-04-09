Season-opening magic at the Debrecen Zoo Amusement Park

On April 12, 2025, the country’s only classic amusement park will open with an exclusive Season Opening Trial Run, welcoming thrill-seekers and annual pass holders who love unlimited amusement park experiences. Due to high demand, for the first time, a limited number of tickets will also be available to guests without an annual pass, giving them the chance to be the first to enjoy this season’s new attractions and a carnival atmosphere even before the official opening.

For Zoo Debrecen, operated by the City of Debrecen, it is especially important to value local residents and returning guests, and to provide quality recreation, rejuvenation, and genuine experiences at an affordable price for Hungarian visitors coming to Debrecen. That’s why this year, the amusement park entry fee, rides, and annual passes (Walking Pass, Experience Pass, VIP Pass) will remain unchanged in price. What’s more, holders of the Debrecen City Card can access further discounts. Additional new discount categories have also been introduced: alongside the Family Annual Walking Pass, single-parent families can now visit the park with a significant 42% discount and purchase the Experience Pass at a 20% discount, giving them unlimited access to the amusement park attractions throughout the season.

For the Season Opening Trial Run, a magic wristband allowing unlimited use of rides will be available in limited quantities for 9,900 HUF, both online and at the park’s ticket offices.

(Zoo Debrecen)