350 portions of food were distributed in Debrecen

There are many people in need in Debrecen, where this time the charity service of the Hungarian Reformed Church organized food distribution for them.

On January 20, the staff and volunteers of the charity service distributed 350 portions of hot food in Debrecen to those in difficult situations, including pensioners, those struggling with illness and the homeless. In addition to the rich beef stew, they also received bread, nut búrkifli and sweets, announced the social page of the Hungarian Reformed Church.

Before the food distribution, Pastor Iván Barna, social mentor, greeted people with the words of the Holy Scriptures.

(Debreceni Nap)