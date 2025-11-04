Train hit a person in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Train hit a person in Debrecen

Due to the accident, trains can only travel on one track between Ebes and Debrecen, which may cause delays on the main line between Záhony and Budapest on Friday evening — MÁV-Start (Hungarian State Railways) reported on its website.

According to the statement, the Nyírség InterCity, which departed from Nyíregyháza at 5:30 p.m. and was headed to Budapest Nyugati Railway Station, hit a person near Déli sor in Debrecen.

Passengers from the affected train will be transferred to another train to continue their journey.

(Debreceni Nap)

