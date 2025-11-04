English stand-up comedy night returns to Debrecen

Laughter is coming back to Debrecen this November as Hot Paprika Comedy and MODEM – Centre for Modern and Contemporary Arts team up for another round of English Stand-Up Comedy. The show will take place on Saturday, November 15, at MODEM (Hunyadi János utca 1–3), starting at 7:30 p.m.

The event promises an evening full of humor and international flair, featuring Tauseef Parvez and several guest comedians. In addition to the main lineup, the night also offers an open mic opportunity for locals who want to try their hand at performing stand-up in English — a rare and exciting chance for aspiring comedians in Debrecen.

Tickets are available online via modemart.jegy.hu, priced at 1,500 HUF for students and 2,500 HUF for adults.

Organizers encourage everyone to bring their best smiles and enjoy an evening of good vibes and great jokes. To stay updated on future events, follow @hotpaprikacomedy and @modemart.debrecen on social media, or join MODEM’s English-language events group here.