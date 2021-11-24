A group of Polish tourists stayed at one of the hotels in Debrecen free of charge

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a Polish citizens who proved the payment of the accommodation fee with a forged bank receipt for a minor fraud and other criminal offenses.



On August 22, 2017, the defendant, as a representative of a Polish travel agency, booked 22 rooms online for 42 people for an evening a few days later in one of the hotels in Debrecen.

The man requested a bank transfer payment at the time of booking and on 23 August 2017 sent the hotel electronically a fake bank statement bearing the title of a financial institution, which in fact contained the transfer of nearly € 1,200 to the hotel bank account.

On August 24, 2017, the accused appeared with the Polish tourist group at the hotel and used its services. On his departure the next day, the man mistaken the hotel receptionist for the payment of the accommodation fee with the previously sent fake bank certificate.

After leaving the tourist group, the hotel noticed that the amount had not been credited to their bank account. The defendant’s deceptive behavior caused more than HUF 363,000 in damage to the victim, which was not recovered. During the investigation carried out by the Debrecen Police Headquarters, the victim requested compensation for his damage and filed a civil claim.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the Debrecen District Court for fraud against the accused and the use of false private documents. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court impose a fine on the accused and uphold the civil claim filed by the victim on the basis of the contents of the case file.

Picture: illustration.