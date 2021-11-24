Tonight the Great Church in Debrecen will be lit in red

The Reformed Great Church in Debrecen will be lit in red on the evening of the international Red Wednesday on the evening of November 24, expressing their solidarity with the persecuted Christian.



The Red Wednesday initiative was launched by an organization called ACN (Aid to the Church in Need). Their goal is to illuminate certain buildings in different parts of the world one day of the year, thus expressing their solidarity with persecuted Christians.

At the request of the State Secretariat for the Assistance of Persecuted Christians and the Implementation of the Hungary Helps Program, the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen will join the international initiative for the first time this year. On November 24, at 4:30 p.m., the iconic building of the Civis town turns red and commemorates the persecuted Christians with its lights until midnight.

According to data from the NGO Open Doors in early 2021, there are now more than 340 million Christians who are victims of high levels of persecution and discrimination. This means that every eighth Christian is affected by discrimination. The persecution is on an extreme scale in most of them, with exactly 309 million suffering in 50 countries around the world.

Reformed Great Church of Debrecen