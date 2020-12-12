A life-saving donation was received for those living in Hajdú-Bihar County

The Hungarian Reformed Charity Service held a joint donation with the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate on December 10, 2020, in Debrecen and its surrounding area. Donations to families in difficult circumstances can be truly life-saving this time: in addition to durable food, those in need have been given smoke or carbon monoxide detectors to help prevent family tragedies from home fires.

The start of the heating season is an increased source of danger in family homes. During the winter, the number of house fires typically increases every year, which, in addition to significant material damage, can unfortunately often lead to more serious tragedies. In recent weeks, several condominiums or family homes in Hajdú-Bihar County have become the prey of the fire, the restoration of which may take months.

The Hungarian Reformed Charity Service has had a close relationship with the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate for many years, and the aim of their joint donation during this year’s Advent period is to avoid home fires. Thanks to the National Fire Prevention Committee, 60 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for needy families and elderly singles living in 18 settlements of Hajdú-Bihar county – including Debrecen, Hajdúnánás, Püspökladány, Nyíradony and the Nagycsere-Halápi farm world – , vitamins and detergents were transferred.

“Unfortunately, in many cases, fires in homes – especially at night – are detected too late or not at all, which can lead to serious injuries or even death. A home smoke detector can be a solution, as it signals within about a minute if you feel smoke in your home, giving you a better chance of escaping and surviving. ” – said Lieutenant Firefighter Nóra Papp-Kunkli, county spokesperson of the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate.

In addition to life-saving donations, the Hungarian Reformed Charity Service also provided a package of durable food for those in need. “They wish that during the Advent period, people living in difficult circumstances should’t have to worry about what to put on the festive table, and they should be able to prepare for Christmas in a calmer, safer and, as a result, happier manner.” – emphasized István Oláh, chairman of the board of trustees of the Hungarian Reformed Charity Service.