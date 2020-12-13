Every year, we hope for a Christmas when we can stare at the snowfall from our windows. Do we have a white Christmas this year? What do experts say?

According to the latest calculations, there is very little chance that we will have a white Christmas this year. Időkép estimates that in the mountains there is 10 to 20 percent of the probability of snow on December 24th, while in the other parts of the country it is only 5%.

They say that even if there is rain, it will not be cold enough at high altitude for the rain to turn into snow. Nor will the air be able to cool around freezing point in the air layer near the surface, which is essential for the survival of the snow.

idokep.hu