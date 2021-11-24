The coronavirus hereditary material is present in large quantities in the wastewater of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The coronavirus hereditary substance is still present in large quantities in the wastewater, the National Center for Public Health said on its website on Tuesday.

As written, the average concentration of coronavirus hereditary material in wastewater samples remains high and most of the samples show a stagnant trend. A decrease can be observed in two cities, Szekszárd and Szolnok.

It is stagnant in Debrecen and the concentration is high.

The National Center for Public Health warned that those with symptoms should not go to the community but stay at home and notify their GP by phone. People are also asked to keep a distance of 1.5 meters, wear a mask on public transport, and wash their hands frequently and thoroughly. The National Center for Public Health recommends that everyone take the opportunity to be vaccinated.

debreceninap.hu

