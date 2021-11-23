Kassler: nothing beats the effectiveness of vaccination

Everything is in favor of vaccination against the coronavirus, nothing competes with the effectiveness of the vaccines – the Minister of Human Resources announced on Monday Kossuth Radio Good Morning, Hungary!

According to Miklós Kásler, if many people take the vaccine, the fourth wave of the epidemic could be limited.

He added that all the scientific results show that everyone should ask for the vaccine and that those who have already been vaccinated twice should get the third dose.

The minister pointed out that according to studies, the infection and the hospitalization of unvaccinated people have a 4-6-fold chance.

Miklós Kásler said that after the first two vaccinations, protection decreases significantly over time, both in terms of antibody levels and cellular immunity, and this can be raised again to 90 percent with the third vaccination.

He noted that the risk of death from coronavirus for people with chronic illness – diabetes, heart failure – is three to four times higher.

Miklós Kásler stated that although Hungarian health care is fighting heroically, it is at the highest level in the epidemic. Healthcare workers are tired, the mental burden is high on them, but he has expressed the hope that with the increasing vaccination of people and fewer hospital cases, the burden on the sector will be reduced.

Speaking about the planned surgeries, the minister said that in 2013, 70,000 people were on health waiting lists, which had been reduced to 23-24,000 by 2019 with government support of $ 41 billion. The number of patients on waiting lists increased during the epidemic period, roughly half of the 2013 data, he explained.

According to professional colleges, for example, hip prosthesis could take up to three-quarters a year and half a year for eye surgery. In other fields – urology, gynecology – the profession estimated a few weeks and a few months to work out the waiting lists, which would mean the number of patients measured in 2019, said Miklós Kásler.

MTI