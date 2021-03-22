Hungary to Receive 680,000 More Doses of Sputnik V Over Next Two Weeks

Hungary will receive another 680,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine over the next two weeks, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said after talks with Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

Hungary will take delivery of 250,000 doses of the vaccine early next week, followed by another 250,000 doses on the following week, Szijjártó, who was administered the Russian jab on Friday, said on Facebook. Another 180,000 doses that will serve as the second shot for people who have already received the first will also be delivered next week, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay