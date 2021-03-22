Kásler Discusses Pandemic Measures in Belgrade

Human Resources Minister Miklós Kásler has discussed coronavirus-related experience including waves of the pandemic, virus variants and national inoculation statistics at a meeting with Zlatibor Lončar, Serbia’s health minister, in Belgrade.

Speaking at a joint press conference after their meeting, Kásler noted that compared with other European countries Hungary and Serbia both have good inoculation rates thank to a swifter response by their governments. He said the professional, ethical and legal aspects of coronavirus-related measures featured high on the agenda of talks. Kásler said they also discussed the difference in the availability of medical supplies, therapy, preventive measures and regulations over the course of the three waves of the pandemic.

hungarymatters.hu