ECB Statement

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced today that Anne-Sylvie Catherin, Director General Human Resources, will leave the ECB at the end of May 2021. Ms Catherin is joining Munich Re as Global Head of Human Resources.

In line with the requirements of the ECB’s ethics rules, Ms Catherin will respect a cooling off period of 3 months prior to starting her new occupational activity on 1 September 2021.

Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB said: “Anne-Sylvie Catherin has decisively contributed to keeping people management at the heart of our work at the ECB and has helped reshape and improve fundamental elements of our human resource framework. It is with regret that I see her leave the ECB. I wish her every success in her future endeavours.”

Anne-Sylvie said: “It has been a pleasure and honour to work for the ECB, leading people management efforts across the Bank and working for Europe. I want to express my gratitude to the Executive Board members, Chief Services Officer Michael Diemer, my colleagues and my team for the fascinating years of collaboration. I am looking forward to the new professional challenges ahead.”

Ms Catherin, 51, joined the ECB in 2016, and previously held positions in the fields of human resources and law in various international institutions.

