ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-September 2021

- Total assets of EU-headquartered credit institutions increased by 4.15%, from €29.74 trillion in September 2020 to €30.98 trillion in September 2021
- EU non-performing loans ratio[1] dropped by 0.21 percentage points year on year to 2.17% in September 2021
- EU average return on equity[2] was 5.48% and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio[3] was 15.65% in September 2021
Data for total assets of credit institutions headquartered in the EU
Data for the non-performing loans ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU
Data for the return on equity of credit institutions headquartered in the EU
Data for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU
ecb.europa.eu