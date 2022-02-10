Police Caught the Man Who Blinded His Ex-Girlfriend

The man, who squeezed the eyes of his ex-girlfriend with his bare hands, was caught around Hencida on Thursday morning.

Attila Gy. committed a horrific crime on February 5th. Bors Magazine reported that the man called his ex-girlfriend, Gabriella to the street because he wanted to continue their relationship, but the 22-year-old girl eventually said no to her. The man, widely known as the Gangster, then swept the girl to the ground, beat her, stabbed her several times, and brutally tore open both of the young woman’s eyes. Doctors found that Gabriella’s eyes could not be saved.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay