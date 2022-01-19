Three people were in the caravan when it was set on fire in Debrecen

On the evening of April 24, 2021, a report was received by the police that a caravan was on fire in Benedek Mihály Street in Debrecen. An on-site inspection and expert inspections found that the fire was caused by deliberate arson.

According to the data of the investigation, Tamás T. and József G., after appearing in the caravan, beat the victim, who lost consciousness, after a preliminary hassle. One of the suspects set fire to a towel, on which he and his companion stacked with several flammable items and then fled the scene. The seriously injured victim and two people sleeping in the caravan were helped out of the flaming trailer by one of their acquaintances.

Police arrested the alleged perpetrators and interrogated them as suspects. Due to a well-founded suspicion of attempted homicide against several people, they were taken into criminal custody and a motion was made to arrest them, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on April 27, 2021.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

