The thief from Mikepércs stole a television, a pocket watche, a bicycle and two gas cylinders

Police have completed an investigation into the case against a man who, on reasonable suspicion, broke into a property in Mikepércs.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted a man for a well-founded suspicion of theft by the Hosszúpályi Police Station. According to the investigation, the suspect broke into a property in Mikepércs in March 2021, from which he stole a pocket watch, two gas cylinders, a bicycle, and a television worth nearly 200,000 forints. Following the victim’s report, police collected data that resulted in a local resident being brought into sight who could be linked to the crime. The officers arrested the alleged perpetrator and interrogated him as a suspect.

The police officers carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

 

