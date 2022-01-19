Due to his inattention, a driver hit a pedestrian in the persistent crossing

Police in Berettyóújfalu have completed an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

On December 6, 2021, the police were notified in the morning of an accident in Berettyóújfalu, where a woman was hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing. The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance staff, and subsequent medical opinions found that the woman had suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident.

According to the investigation, the 54-year-old man driving the car, due to his inattention, did not notice the pedestrian and hit her. During the interrogation of the suspect, he admitted his responsibility for causing the accident.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted the local resident for a well-founded suspicion of a misdemeanor. The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu