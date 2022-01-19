Hungary reaches a new record in the number of new covid infections

The number of vaccines in Hungary was 6,322,905, of which 6,066,056 received the second and 3,430,445 the third. 14,890 new infections have been confirmed, bringing the number of identified infections to 1,369,974 since the outbreak began. 85 people died, mostly elderly, chronic patients, so the number of deaths rose to 40,686, koronavirus.gov.hu reported on Wednesday.

The 14,890 new infections are the highest daily figure in the history of the epidemic. November was the record so far, then 12,637 new cases were reported – according to the statistical summary, 444.hu.

The government portal wrote that the number of people cured is constantly increasing, currently 1,181,715, and the number of active infections has risen to 147,573. The hospital cares for 2,645 coronavirus patients, 208 of whom are on ventilators.

Attention has been drawn to the fact that the omicron virus variant is already rapidly spreading and increasing the number of infected people, and the introduction of a booster vaccine can prevent a severe course of the disease.

The vaccination campaign will continue on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, they wrote.

It was also reminded that from 15 February, the protection card will be converted into a vaccination card and will only be valid for those who have been vaccinated or who have been given their third vaccination within 6 months. If you want to take your first or booster, third vaccination as soon as possible, you can do so without a prior appointment on the vaccination action days, between 21 and 23 January and 27 and 29 January, and from 2 pm to 6 pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

Unvaccinated people and those who have received their previous vaccination more than 4 months ago are still a priority. There are five vaccines to choose from at vaccination points, they added.

Vaccination action days are open to children over 12 years of age at vaccination points.

Vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years is still only possible by prior appointment at hospital vaccination points or at home pediatricians.

It was stressed that the booster dose is recommended for anyone who has received their previous vaccine more than 4 months ago. The third vaccination can again increase protection to 80-90 percent.

GPs also hold vaccinations in addition to vaccinations ordered at the time of the order and are entitled to a separate refund for weekend vaccination days.

It was also announced that the possibility of registration and an appointment to vaccinate children aged 5-11 is open.

The government portal drew attention to the need to continue wearing masks in shops, malls, post offices, customer service, theaters, cinemas, museums and sporting events in addition to healthcare facilities and public transport. The use of masks is mandatory for those working there at indoor cultural and other events, gyms, swimming pools, spas and restaurants.

To increase vaccination rates, employers may require their employees to take the vaccine. Vaccination is expected in the public sector, and mayors may decide to do so in local governments. Companies that require vaccination for their employees can also request vaccines from county vaccination teams, in which case occupational physicians can also have vaccinations, they explained.

According to the map of koronavirus.gov.hu, most people have been registered in Budapest (243,830) and Pest county (189,763) so far. It is followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (80,742), Hajdú-Bihar +479 (72,988), Bács-Kiskun (71,817), Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (70,190) and Győr-Moson-Sopron counties (69,130). The county least affected by the infection is still Tolna (28,639).

There are 38,652 people in official home quarantine, the number of samples is 9,572,149.

