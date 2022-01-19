The new road in Portörő Street in Debrecen has been completed

The road construction in Portörő Street in Debrecen, completed on behalf of the local government of Debrecen, has been completed.

As László Pósán, Member of Parliament, said in a press conference held on the spot on 18 January 2022, the municipality of Debrecen spent the most on transport development in 2021, including the asphalting of roads. One of these roads is Portörő Street and the old desire of the people living here to have a solid pavement on their street. Regarding the investment, the representative emphasized that the program for the infrastructural development of the greenhouses, which has been running in the city for several years, could be implemented because the Fidesz-KDNP majority group supported it. László Pósán also expressed the opinion that if the General Assembly depends on left-wing opposition, then there is no Debrecen 2030 Program, which is essentially a contract between the city municipality and the Hungarian state to provide financing conditions for various development projects. The development of Debrecen can take place because it considers this to be the heart of the civilian side, said László Pósán.

The municipal representative László Türk said that the construction works on Portörő Street started at the beginning of September 2021, and although the contractor had nine months to complete the construction, the residents could take possession of the new road at the end of the year. The entire length of Portörő Street was asphalt paved at 350 meters and 4.75 meters wide. In connection with the investment, the reconstruction of the drinking water pipeline along the entire length of the street and the closed stormwater drainage system in the direction of Vámospércsi út were also built. The drainage of rainwater on the other side of the street had already been solved. László Türk recalled that earlier at the turn of the year they wished each other a “new year full of asphalt pavement” with the inhabitants of the street. This is no longer relevant today, as the new journey has arrived as a “Christmas present,” to the great delight of those who live here. The representative indicated that the Mézeshegy and Pipóhegy streets near Portörő Street will soon have a solid surface.

The cost of the Portörő Street investment was HUF 64.4 million gross, which was financed by the local government from its own resources.

