Thirty thousand visitors are expected at this year’s Farmer Expo in Debrecen

Thirty thousand visitors are expected at this year’s Farmer Expo, which will be held on August 17-20. will be held at the Böszörményi út campus of the University of Debrecen – the organizers announced at a press conference on Thursday in Cívisváros.

The fair director László Vaszkó, the managing director of the organizer V-Trade Exhibitions Kft., indicated that at the 31st expo and the vegetable, fruit, and horticulture trade fair organized as part of it, approximately 330 exhibitors will present themselves on 17,000 square meters, which is a slight increase compared to last year.

Every year, the exhibition reflects the situation of agriculture, in which predictability is most important. This time, however, the war, the century-long drought, and the unpredictability of the market leave their mark, he added.

This is clearly demonstrated by the conferences to be organized as part of the Farmer Expo, where questions such as whether there is a future for agricultural production in the Carpathian basin, whether there is or will be enough water for this, how the lack of water affects the cultivation of crops and vegetables in the fields, or can it be said that Hungarian livestock breeding is in crisis – listed the director.

This year, among the animal species, sheep are the focus of attention at the Farmer-Expo: the trade association is organizing a Hungarian sheep day, during which all interested parties are invited to a presentation of sheep breeding animals together with breed information – said László Vaszkó, noting that in addition to sheep, rabbits, goats, horses, poultry and cattle shows are also organized.

Among the approximately 200 horses that will be presented, there will now be meat and cold-blooded horses for the first time. All the state studs will also send their quintuple to the expo – the fair director mentioned.

As usual, the largest part of the fair area will be occupied by agricultural machines this time, he noted.

Ágnes Kissné Gyarmati, director of the National Chamber of Agricultural Economy (NAK) in Hajdú-Bihar, added: that the county bread festival will be held as part of the Farmer Expo, new bread will be consecrated and information will be held about NAK’s support system.

