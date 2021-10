During the weekend, the weather was warm and sunny and it was a great opportunity for everyone to go on a walk and enjoy the beauty of autumn in Debrecen.

The weather continued to be warm and pleasant on Monday, and if you take a walk in the Great Forest you can admire the beauty of nature: the sun is warm, trees are colorful and ducks are swimming peacefully in the lake Békás.

Here are some colorful photos of autumn in the Great Forest:

Photos: Amira Dhifallah