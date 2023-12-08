The Ugly Sweater Christmas Run can slow down trams and buses in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

On December 9, Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., the Ugly Sweater Christmas Run will be held in Debrecen.

Running route:
Baltazár Dezső tér – Füvészkert utca – Hunyadi János utca – Rákóczi utca – Burgundia utca – Klaipeda utca – Szent Anna utca – Piac utca – Kossuth tér – Füvészkert utca – Múzeum utca – Déri tér – Baltazár Dezső tér

During the running time, trams 1 and 2, trolleybuses 3, as well as 11, 14I, 15, 15Y, 19, 22, 24, 25/125, 25Y/125Y, 41, 43 and 45 may be affected. There may be a delay of a few minutes in the departure time of bus services, DKV announced.

