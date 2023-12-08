Meteorology: the weekend will be humid, foggy and overcast

The sun shines in few places, the weather of the weekend will be typically humid and overcast and the fog may remain permanently in some places. More precipitation will arrive on Sunday: snow, sleet in the north, sleet and rain in the south. It will freeze in several places at night, and peak values around 0 degrees Celsius are expected during the day as well – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.



On Friday, mostly overcast, humid, and in some places persistently foggy weather will remain in most parts of the country. There is a chance for some sunshine, mainly in the western and northeastern parts. Significant precipitation is not expected, at most there may be snow flurries and drizzle in some places. The wind turning to the southeast may be accompanied by strong gusts in the area of the Lowland and Alpokalja. The highest daytime temperature is mostly between minus 1 and 2 degrees, but it can be milder in sunny parts and slightly colder in more permanently foggy regions.

On Saturday, it is likely to be very cloudy or overcast, humid in many places, foggy in places, the clouds will break up in only a few places. Significant precipitation is unlikely, but in some places, there may be a flurry of snow, drizzle, and sleet. Air movement remains weak, only in the vicinity of Sopron, the southeast wind pick up. In the morning, temperatures between minus 6 and 0 degrees are likely, but it will be colder in snowy, windless regions. By early afternoon, the temperature will rise between minus 2 and 4 degrees.

On Sunday, a thicker frontal cloud will move from west to east, behind it the clouds will thin and break from the west in the afternoon and evening. Precipitation is expected in several places: snowfall, and sleet in the northern half of the country, and sleet and rain in the southern half. Especially in the morning and in the evening, there may be sleet and patches of fog. The southerly and then northwesterly winds pick up in places. In the morning, the temperature is usually between minus 6 and 0 degrees, but it will be colder in snowy, wind-protected areas. By early afternoon, the air may warm between minus 2 and 7 degrees, with higher values in the northwest and lower values in the northeast.

