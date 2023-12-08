Viktor Orbán on the Hanukkah holiday: Hungary is a country of peace, where all our Jewish compatriots can live safely

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán greeted Hungarian Jews in a letter on the occasion of the Hanukkah holiday, Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister’s press chief, informed MTI on Thursday.



The Hanukkah candles lit on the darkest days of the year remind us that even the longest night cannot last forever and that even the most difficult times will come to an end, Viktor Orbán wrote, adding that this message is particularly important now when anti-Semitism is on the rise across Europe. as a result of which innocent people are attacked simply because of their origin and faith. It gives me a good feeling that even in these difficult times, Hungary is a country of peace in the world, where all our Jewish compatriots can live and celebrate safely, said the Prime Minister.

“As the Prime Minister of Hungary, allow me to respectfully greet you on the holiday of light and wish that the miracle of Hanukkah will bring the long-awaited peace to all of us!” – concludes Viktor Orbán’s holiday letter, which was also delivered this year to the leaders of Hungarian Jewish organizations.

(MTI)