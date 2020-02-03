Hungary drafts action plan for coronavirus response

A body established by the government to manage measures against infection by the coronavirus has drafted an action plan. The 28-point action plan, sent to MTI by the Interior Ministry late Friday, directs the police to scrutinise people entering the country from China as well as those who travelled in China in the previous 14 days or who came into contact with people infected with the coronavirus.

The action plan tasks the National Public Health Centre with setting up a toll-free telephone number for information on the virus and procuring the necessary healthcare supplies.

The centre must also outfit border crossing staff with protective clothing and set up disinfection stations.

Stocks of medical supplies must be inventoried to ensure sufficient volume and quality, and laboratory capacity must also be reviewed.

Conditions for examining university students returning from abroad must be established.

The body will closely monitor the situation and take additional steps if necessary.

MTI