ECB announces members of Digital Euro Market Advisory Group

The European Central Bank (ECB) has today announced the members of the Market Advisory Group for the digital euro project.

The Eurosystem’s High-Level Task Force on Central Bank Digital Currency called for expressions of interest on 14 July, following the Governing Council’s approval of the digital euro project investigation phase. After assessing applications, the selection committee appointed 30 senior business professionals with proven experience and a broad understanding of the euro area retail payments market.

“I am pleased that many high-quality experts from the private sector are willing to contribute to the digital euro project”, says ECB Board Member Fabio Panetta, Chair of the High-Level Task Force. “Their expertise will facilitate the integration of prospective users’ and distributors’ views on a digital euro during the investigation phase.”

Members of the Market Advisory Group will act in a personal capacity, advising the Eurosystem on the design and distribution of a potential digital euro from an industry perspective, and on how a digital euro could add value for all players in the euro area’s diverse payments ecosystem. A representative from the European Commission and representatives from Eurosystem national central banks will also participate in the group.

Meetings are to be held at least quarterly, starting in November 2021, and written consultations will be organised between meetings. The issues identified will also be considered in the Eurosystem’s established forum for institutional dialogue on retail payments, the Euro Retail Payments Board (ERPB). The ERPB consists of high-level representatives of industry associations and represents a wide range of stakeholders. In addition, the Eurosystem will engage with the public and merchants through dedicated surveys (e.g. of focus groups) and will continue to hold technical workshops with the industry.

Members of the Digital Euro Market Advisory Group:

Aleksander Kurtevski, Managing Director, Bankart

Alessandro De Cristofaro, Director Digital Innovation Strategy, CRIF

Antonio Macías Vecino, Head of Payments Discipline, BBVA

Axel Schaefer, Payment Regulation and Innovation Specialist, Ingka Group (IKEA)

Cristian Cengher, Product Owner Cross Border Payments, Erste Group Bank AG

Cyril Vignet, Project Manager Innovation, Banque Populaire Caisse d’Epargne

Diederik Bruggink, Head of Payments and Innovation, European Savings and Retail Banking Group

Etienne Goosse, Director General, European Payments Council

Fanny Solano, Director Digital and Retail Regulation, Transparency and Implementation, CaixaBank

Fernando Rodríguez Ferrer, Head of Business Development, Bizum

Gerard Hartsink, Chairman, ICC DSI Industry Advisory Board

Inga Mullins, CEO, Fluency

Jens Holeczek, Head of Digital Payment Unit, National Association of German Cooperative Banks

Jochen Siegert, Managing Director, Global Head of Asset Platforms, Deutsche Bank AG

Nicolas Kozakiewicz, Chief Innovation Officer, Worldline

Nilixa Devlukia, CEO, Payments Solved

Nils Beier, Managing Director, Accenture Strategy & Consulting

Paul Le Manh, Advisor to CEO, EPI Interim Company

Piet Mallekoote, Former CEO, Dutch Payments Association

Régis Folbaum, Head of Payments, La Banque Postale

Roberto Catanzaro, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Nexi Group

Ruth McCarthy, Managing Director, FEXCO Corporate Payments

Sean Mullaney, Head of Payment Engineering, EMEA Payments, Stripe

Silvia Attanasio, Head of Innovation, Associazione Bancaria Italiana

Sofia Lindh Possne, Senior Advisor, Group Regulatory Affairs, Swedbank

Stefano Favale, Head of Global Transaction Banking, Intesa Sanpaolo

Teresa Mesquita, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, SIBS Forward Payment Solutions

Valdis Bergs, Chairman of the Board, Mobilly sia

Ville Sointu, Head of Emerging Technologies, Nordea

Yves Blavet, Open Banking Director, Société Générale