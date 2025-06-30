Discover diverse community events in Debrecen this summer

Bácsi Éva

Looking for a way to meet new people, practice languages, and explore cultures? A series of open, free community events is underway in Debrecen, offering something for everyone – whether you’re a local resident, an international student, or just passing through.

Here’s what’s coming up this week:

  • June 30 – Open Café: Let’s talk politics!
    A relaxed space for open-minded discussion on current political topics – all opinions welcome.

  • July 1 – Arabic Conversation Club
    Whether you’re a native speaker or just learning, come join others to speak, listen, and share in Arabic.

  • July 2 – Movie Night: The Boy and the Heron
    A special screening of the Oscar-winning animated film by Hayao Miyazaki – come for the story, stay for the conversation afterward.

  • July 4 – Turkish Conversation Club
    An open session to explore Turkish language and culture through friendly dialogue.

Beyond these weekly meetups, the organizing association is also involved in a range of community-building initiatives. These include debate camps, thematic discussion clubs, and participation in local festivals, where volunteers help to foster inclusive and welcoming spaces for all.

Want to know more? Follow the group on Facebook for updates, event details, and behind-the-scenes stories:
👉 Facebook post

Come curious, leave connected – everyone is welcome!

