An eighteen-foot tree branch tore through the wires in the Homokkert

At Thursday dawn, a branch of an eighteen-meter-high tree split into an electric wire in Sebes Street, Debrecen, the county disaster management informed.

Professional firefighters from Debrecen intervened with a chainsaw through a mechanical sliding ladder.

Papp-Kunkli Nóra Lieutenant General also reported on other events:

Between Hajdúnánás and Kálmánháza, a tree leaned on the road and formed a traffic barrier. Professional firefighters in Hajdúnánás removed the obstacle with a chainsaw.

Yesterday morning, a branch of an eight-meter ash tree split and fell on the top of a building on the farm of Virágoskút in Balmazújváros. The municipal firefighters of Balmazújváros removed the tree branch with a chainsaw.

The units also intervened in Borbíró Square in Debrecen due to a tree branch on Thursday. A split tree branch stuck eight meters high between the branches, endangering traffic. The professional firefighters in Debrecen removed the branch via a mechanical sliding ladder using a chainsaw.

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

