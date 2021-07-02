Closed investigation: illegal doping

The staff of the Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters handed over the case files to the competent prosecutor’s office.

Based on information from Hajdú-Bihar scouts, police held coordinated actions in several cities on 18 February and 19 February 2019. As a result of research carried out at 11 locations, including apartments and gyms, more than HUF 10 million worth of ampoules, tablets and 6,000 eyes not licensed in Hungary were seized.

According to the data of the investigation, Tamás P. regularly sold banned performance enhancers in several cities of the country, as well as medicines not authorized in Hungary. After his arrest, the investigating authority detained the 40-year-old resident of Berettyóújfalu and made a motion to arrest him, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court. He was convicted of a commercial performance enhancement offense and prosecuted for a well-founded suspicion of drug counterfeiting.

The police also arrested a man from Budapest, a man from Kaba and a man from Berettyóújfalu, who, according to reasonable suspicions, resold the illicit drug purchased from Tamás P. They were prosecuted on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of falsification of a medicinal product by trading in a medicinal product not authorized in Hungary, as well as by obtaining and keeping in unreasonable quantities.

The Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, in possession of the expert opinions, completed the investigation of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office within days.

police.hu