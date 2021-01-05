Two men were driving under a ban

On January 4, 2021, police officers of the Püspökladány Police Headquarters stopped a car in the inner area of Nagyrábé. The inspection revealed that the 47-year-old local driver was banned from driving by the Violation Authority of the Püspökladány Police Station.

On the same day, the patrols of Debrecen checked a local resident traveling by car on Vámospércsi út in Debrecen. The police found that the 36-year-old man had been legally banned from driving by the Debrecen Police Headquarters Violation Authority.

Both drivers were detained by police for driving under a ban and committing an offense.

police.hu