Two men were driving under a ban

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Two men were driving under a ban

On January 4, 2021, police officers of the Püspökladány Police Headquarters stopped a car in the inner area of Nagyrábé. The inspection revealed that the 47-year-old local driver was banned from driving by the Violation Authority of the Püspökladány Police Station.

On the same day, the patrols of Debrecen checked a local resident traveling by car on Vámospércsi út in Debrecen. The police found that the 36-year-old man had been legally banned from driving by the Debrecen Police Headquarters Violation Authority.

Both drivers were detained by police for driving under a ban and committing an offense.

 

police.hu

Related Posts

Two acquaintances were involved in a fight

Bácsi Éva

Two men were driving under a ban

Bácsi Éva

Actions in the last 24 hours.

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *