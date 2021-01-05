Two acquaintances were involved in a fight

Investigators from Debrecen interrogated the two men on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm.

A 53-year-old man from Debrecen reported to the police at noon on January 4, 2021, that he had clashed with one of his acquaintances. The officers went to the scene and questioned the two men. As it turned out, the man recently had his 35-year-old acquaintance move into his home. They hadn’t had a problem with cohabitation until now, but they were embroiled in a debate that escalated all the way to a fight.

The patrols took them to the police station, where investigators interrogated the two men as suspects. They both testified.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters has launched an investigation into a well-founded suspicion of committing a serious attempt at bodily harm.

police.hu