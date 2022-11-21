20-Year-Old Man and Woman Hit and Killed By Train in Budapest

A train hit and killed two people near the Kerepesi road overpass in the capital, the press officer of the Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK) told MTI on Monday morning.

At 7:19 a.m. on Monday morning, the police received a report that the bodies of a man in his 20s and a woman in his 20s were found next to the tracks, the BRFK informed. They added that the police are investigating the circumstances of the case, and data collection is still ongoing.

Mávinform announced on Facebook that due to a police investigation, trains can only run on one track between the Városliget branch and the Köbánya freight station, which is why journey times on the Budapest-Cegléd-Szolnok and Budapest-Lajosmizse lines should be 15-30 minutes longer. Later, they wrote that several of their flights operate on shortened routes or not at all.





24.hu

pixabay