20-Year-Old Man and Woman Hit and Killed By Train in Budapest

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on 20-Year-Old Man and Woman Hit and Killed By Train in Budapest

A train hit and killed two people near the Kerepesi road overpass in the capital, the press officer of the Budapest Police Headquarters (BRFK) told MTI on Monday morning.

At 7:19 a.m. on Monday morning, the police received a report that the bodies of a man in his 20s and a woman in his 20s were found next to the tracks, the BRFK informed. They added that the police are investigating the circumstances of the case, and data collection is still ongoing.

Mávinform announced on Facebook that due to a police investigation, trains can only run on one track between the Városliget branch and the Köbánya freight station, which is why journey times on the Budapest-Cegléd-Szolnok and Budapest-Lajosmizse lines should be 15-30 minutes longer. Later, they wrote that several of their flights operate on shortened routes or not at all.


24.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

Debrecen Teacher Who Abused Young Boys Committed Suicide

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Serious Accident Near Komádi – a Rescue Helicopter Has Been Called

Tóháti Zsuzsa

20-Year-Old Man and Woman Hit and Killed By Train in Budapest

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *