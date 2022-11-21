Fuel Prices to Drop on Wednesday

Domestic fuel prices will drop significantly at gas stations, the purchase price of gasoline and diesel will also decrease, reports holtankoljak.hu.

According to the portal, the wholesale price of the former will cost HUF 20 less, while gas stations will pay the wholesaler HUF 19 less for diesel. They note that this is of course only true for products sold at the market price, moreover, many gas stations currently do not even receive fuel at the official price of HUF 480.

Thus, after the reduction, the average market prices are as follows: 95 gasoline: HUF 647/liter Gas oil: HUF 713/liter

holtankoljak.hu

24.hu

pixabay