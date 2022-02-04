Most Hungarians Buy Produce at Supermarket

Fully 73% of Hungarians buy their fruit and vegetables at supermarket chains rather than at greengrocers or markets, a representative survey by regional growers’ cooperative DelKerTESZ shows.

About 42% of Hungarians get their produce at greengrocers, 34% shop at markets and 17% go to farmers’ markets, according to the survey which also shows 39% of Hungarians spend over 5,000 a month on produce, while 40% spend 3,000-4,000 and 19% just 1,000-2,000.

The biggest spenders tend to be women, people around 30 and residents of Central Hungary. Just over half of respondents said they’re ready to pay more for produce grown in Hungary, while 38% aren’t concerned where their fruit and vegetables come from.

The survey of 500 people was conducted by NRC in August 2021. DelKerTESZ has almost 500 members. They grow mainly peppers, but also tomatoes, cucumbers and cabbage.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay