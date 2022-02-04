Tesco Management, Unions Agree on 10% Pay Rise

The management of the local unit of UK supermarket chain Tesco has agreed with unions on an average 10% rise in base pay, Tesco-Global Áruházak and unions KASZ and Egyenlo.hu said.

Under the agreement, Tesco’s lowest gross monthly salary will rise from 250,000 forints to 260,000 from Jan. 1, and to 275,000 from March 1. Employees at Tesco stores and warehouses can earn up to a gross monthly 374,000, including benefits and overtime, from that date onwards. The retailer will spend 3.4 billion forints on the additional payroll costs this year. Tesco employs about 11,000 people in Hungary. Tesco-Global Áruházak’s payroll costs came to 42 billion forints in its business year ended Feb. 28, public records show.

