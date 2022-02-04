Online Shopping Among Hungarians on Par With EU Average

Fully 74% Hungarians made purchases online in the twelve months prior to a survey conducted in 2021, level with the EU average, Eurostat data show.

The rate of online shopping in Hungary has jumped 26 percentage points in the past five years. Rates in Slovenia and Romania rose at the same clip during the period, while the rate in Czechia climbed 27 percentage points, faster than in any other EU member state. The online shopping rate now stands at 84% in Czechia, 70% in Poland and 84% in Slovakia.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay